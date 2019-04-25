TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sheriff's Office executed a compliance check with registered sex offenders who live in the country.

Of the 406 people checked in the county, authorities found four were not in compliance and two additional door hangers were left.

About 40 officers from local, state and federal agencies coordinated the checks with the U.S. Marshals Service. Among the agencies participating were:

Tyler Police Department

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Smith County Adult Probation Office

Arp Police Department

Henderson County Sheriff's Office

Fugitive Unit of the Office of the Attorney General

U.S. Marshals Service

"Verification checks send a message to all sex offenders that they will be arrested if they are out of compliance with their sex offender registration," Smith County Sheriff Larry Smith said. "An offender has strict requirements. If they violate any of their sex offender registration requirements, a warrant will be issued for their arrest."

Sheriff Smith says the verification checks took hundreds of hours of planning and coordination to ensure they were carried out effectively.