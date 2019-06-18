SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Fourth of July is creeping up fast! Here’s a list of events in East Texas that are offering fun for everyone!

Fireworks at the Fishery 2019

Thu, 12 AM

Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center, 5550 FM2495

Athens, TX

The Magnificent Seven

July 4, 5, 6

Tyler Pounds Regional Airport

Tyler, TX

Fireworks and Freedom Celebration

Thu, 9:30 PM

Maude Cobb Convention & Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd

Longview, TX

East Texas Country Music Festival

Thu, Jul 4 – Sat, Jul 6

Salmon Lake Park, 247 Salmon Lake Rd

Grapeland, TX

Pints and Pups

Thu, 6 – 8 PM

The Porch at ETX, 221 S Broadway Ave

Tyler, TX

Freedom Fighter 5K - 2019 - Tyler, TX 2019

Thu, Jul 4 – Fri, Jul 5

Bergfeld Park, 1510 S College Ave

Tyler, TX

Fourth of July with True Vine Brewing

Thu, 11 AM – 11 PM

True Vine Brewing Company, 2453 Earl Campbell Pkwy

Tyler, TX

July 4th Celebrations

Thu, 4:00 – 9:30 PM

Bella Vista Lake Palestine, 22525 TX-155

Flint, TX

The Haggertys Happy 4th'n at the Villages Resort

Thu, 2 – 4 PM

18270 Singing Wood Ln

Flint, TX