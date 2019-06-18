SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Fourth of July is creeping up fast! Here’s a list of events in East Texas that are offering fun for everyone!
Fireworks at the Fishery 2019
Thu, 12 AM
Texas Freshwater Fisheries Center, 5550 FM2495
Athens, TX
The Magnificent Seven
July 4, 5, 6
Tyler Pounds Regional Airport
Tyler, TX
Fireworks and Freedom Celebration
Thu, 9:30 PM
Maude Cobb Convention & Activity Center, 100 Grand Blvd
Longview, TX
East Texas Country Music Festival
Thu, Jul 4 – Sat, Jul 6
Salmon Lake Park, 247 Salmon Lake Rd
Grapeland, TX
Pints and Pups
Thu, 6 – 8 PM
The Porch at ETX, 221 S Broadway Ave
Tyler, TX
Freedom Fighter 5K - 2019 - Tyler, TX 2019
Thu, Jul 4 – Fri, Jul 5
Bergfeld Park, 1510 S College Ave
Tyler, TX
Fourth of July with True Vine Brewing
Thu, 11 AM – 11 PM
True Vine Brewing Company, 2453 Earl Campbell Pkwy
Tyler, TX
July 4th Celebrations
Thu, 4:00 – 9:30 PM
Bella Vista Lake Palestine, 22525 TX-155
Flint, TX
The Haggertys Happy 4th'n at the Villages Resort
Thu, 2 – 4 PM
18270 Singing Wood Ln
Flint, TX