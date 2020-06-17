TYLER, Texas — The last day for free COVID-19 testing is Thursday, June 18, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Testing will take place at the St. Louis Baptist Church, located at 4000 Frankston Highway, and the North Tenneha Church of Christ, located at 1701 North Tenneha Avenue.

Any person getting tested will need to provide a working cellphone number.

No appointment is necessary to get tested and any non-symptomatic person is welcome.

Tests will be administrated by the Texas Department of Emergency Management.