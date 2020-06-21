KILGORE, Texas — Coronavirus is something to at least have caution with, and there will be mobile testing in Kilgore once again on Monday.

The testing will be free of charge and will be at Chandler Street Church of Christ, located at 2700 Chandler Street, from 9 a.m., until 5 p.m.

Anyone planning to be tested will need to register to do so; to register, simply go online to txcovidtest.org, or call (512) 883-2400. The tests are conducted by appointment only, so you can’t just show up and get tested; registering will be essential.

Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Kilgore News Herald.