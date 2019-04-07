TYLER, Texas — Fourth of July festivities began early in Tyler with the Freedom Fighters 5k race held at Bergfeld Park this morning.

"It's worth getting up. You gotta run, gotta ride, do something. So I'm happy to be here," runner Jennifer Hoitsma said.

The Freedom Fighters 5k was not only a chance for East Texans to preemptively burn some of those Independence Day calories, event organizers iTRI365 were also raising money for a good cause.

"We lowered the registration cost, and encouraged people to buy some of the apparel and products from Boot Campaign to help them raise their funds," iTRI365 CEO Cori Moore said.

iTRI365 is a local timing and event production company. Their mission with this 4th of July 5k was meant raise funds for Tyler area military non-profit, Boot Campaign.

"We have a couple programs, but our big ones are health and wellness programs, where we serve our veterans who have sacrificed so much. And we give them an opportunity to come into our health and wellness pipeline, and focus on the five invisible wounds of war. So PTSD, traumatic brain injury, insomnia, addiction and chronic pain," Boot Campaign Director of Development Lindsey Lott said.

Lott says events like these are important because of the sacrifices service-members make every day.

"They've given their life, their families lives, everything that that is a whole to them, and sacrifice so that we could have these incredible freedoms that we enjoy every day," Lott said.

To learn more about Boot Campaign or make a donation, head to their website.