FRISCO, Texas — A pool of mosquitoes in Frisco have tested positive for West Nile Virus, city officials said.

It's the second pool of mosquitoes in Frisco that tested positive this season. So far, no human cases of the virus have been reported.

“However it takes just one bite from an infected mosquito to transmit disease,” Environmental Health Supervisor Julie Fernandez said.

Staff said they plan to apply larvicide in areas of stagnant water near the intersection of Panther Creek and Teel Parkways.

It began testing for mosquitoes at the beginning of May.

