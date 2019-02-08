TYLER, Texas — During the hot summer days, many people decide to stay indoors in air conditioning.

But have you ever wondered how zookeepers kept animals cool during the heat?

Caldwell Zoo in Tyler keeps their animals cool in a fun way. The zoo makes frozen treats like homemade popsicles at least two to three times a week and each species is presented with a different type of frozen treat.

Bears at the zoo get popsicles made up of a mixture of honey, grapes and berries. However, the white tigers get frozen bloodsicles from the blood left over from their meals.

Other ways the Caldwell Zoo helps the animals is by providing many of the exhibits with plenty of shade and several fans.

The zoo is also offering a chance for children to get involved with the animals by offering fall camps:

HOMESCHOOL HAPPENINGS

Registration: TBA

TBA When: Fall 2019

Fall 2019 Who: Home-schooled children ages 4-18

Home-schooled children ages 4-18 Cost: Zoo members (Six sessions for $100); Non-members (Six sessions for $115)

CALDWELL CUB CLUB

Registration: TBA

TBA When: Fall 2019

Fall 2019 Who: Children ages 3-5

Children ages 3-5 Cost: Zoo members (Four sessions for $60); Non-members (Four sessions for $80) - Prices include admission for one adult and one child

NIGHT HIKES

Registration: Now open

Now open When: September 20

September 20 Who: Ages 6 and up

Ages 6 and up Cost: $35/person

SUNSET SAFARI

Registration: Now open

Now open When: September 13

September 13 Who: Children ages 6-13

Children ages 6-13 Cost: $35/person

For more information about upcoming events and camps, visit the Caldwell Zoo website.