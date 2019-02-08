TYLER, Texas — During the hot summer days, many people decide to stay indoors in air conditioning.
But have you ever wondered how zookeepers kept animals cool during the heat?
Caldwell Zoo in Tyler keeps their animals cool in a fun way. The zoo makes frozen treats like homemade popsicles at least two to three times a week and each species is presented with a different type of frozen treat.
Bears at the zoo get popsicles made up of a mixture of honey, grapes and berries. However, the white tigers get frozen bloodsicles from the blood left over from their meals.
Other ways the Caldwell Zoo helps the animals is by providing many of the exhibits with plenty of shade and several fans.
The zoo is also offering a chance for children to get involved with the animals by offering fall camps:
HOMESCHOOL HAPPENINGS
- Registration: TBA
- When: Fall 2019
- Who: Home-schooled children ages 4-18
- Cost: Zoo members (Six sessions for $100); Non-members (Six sessions for $115)
CALDWELL CUB CLUB
- Registration: TBA
- When: Fall 2019
- Who: Children ages 3-5
- Cost: Zoo members (Four sessions for $60); Non-members (Four sessions for $80) - Prices include admission for one adult and one child
NIGHT HIKES
- Registration: Now open
- When: September 20
- Who: Ages 6 and up
- Cost: $35/person
SUNSET SAFARI
- Registration: Now open
- When: September 13
- Who: Children ages 6-13
- Cost: $35/person
For more information about upcoming events and camps, visit the Caldwell Zoo website.