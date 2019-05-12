TEMPLE, Texas — The Central Texas community came out to honor a Fort Hood soldier killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 David Knadle's funeral was held at Vista Community Church in Temple Thursday morning.

Knadle and another soldier, 25-year-old Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kirk T. Fuchigami Jr., died in Afghanistan in a helicopter crash while providing security for troops on the ground in Logar Province, according to the Department of Defense.

Both soldiers had been stationed at Fort Hood. They were assigned to the 1st Battalion, 227th Aviation Regiment, 1st Air Cavalry Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 James Morter along with Chief Warrant Officer 3 Jared Morris delivered eulogies.

Knadle left for a 9-month deployment to Afghanistan in October. He leaves behind his wife and two children in Temple.

Flags were presented to Knadle's wife, daughter, son and parents at the end of the service.

Knadle's body arrived on Fort Hood Tuesday in a dignified transfer ceremony.

Fuchigami will be laid to rest in Utah Dec. 9.

RELATED: Fort Hood holds dignified transfer for soldier killed in Afghanistan helicopter crash

RELATED: 'We are all basically devastated at losing David' | Father of Fort Hood soldier killed in Afghanistan mourns son

RELATED: Community honors Fort Hood soldiers killed in Afghanistan with surprise for widows