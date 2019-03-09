ODESSA, Texas — Seven people were killed in Saturday's mass shootings across Midland and Odessa. As our community tries to make sense of this tragedy, families are making arrangements to say goodbye to their loves ones.

LEILAH HERNANDEZ

Family and friends will honor and remember teen shooting victim Leilah Hernandez later this week. Leilah, who was a sophomore at Odessa High School, was one of seven people killed Saturday in shootings in Midland and Odessa.

According to American Heritage Cemetery and Funeral Home, a public viewing will be held this Thursday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Odessa from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. A Rosary service will follow at 7 p.m.

Then on Friday, there will be a funeral Mass at St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Odessa at 11 a.m., with a burial right after at American Heritage Cemetery in Midland.

You can send flowers or a memorial gift to Leilah’s family on the funeral home’s Sympathy Store.

We will add more funeral arrangements for the victims as they're announced.

RELATED: Here are the victims of the Permian Basin shooting

Victims of the Permian Basin shooting Mary Granados, 29, of Odessa Rodolfo "Rudy" Arco, 57, of Odessa Edwin Peregrino, 25, of Odessa Joe Griffith, 40, of Odessa Kameron Karltess Brown, 30, of Brownwood Leilah Hernandez, 15, of Odessa

RELATED: Midland VFW Post 4149, American Legion Post 19 joining forces to host benefit for victims of Odessa shooting

RELATED: Odessa car wash to host fundraiser for shooting victims

RELATED: So many crime scenes, so many emotions for West Texans