GALVESTON, Texas – It’s “Deja blue” on Galveston beach, as no wind and calm waves create the perfect storm for clear waters.

You could chalk it up to an optical illusion, but water appears more blue than it has in months along the coast.

It's the reflection of a clear day, where wind is practically non-existent. Sure, it made temperatures all the more miserable, but the water sure made up for it.

“Beautiful water, that’s for sure,” said Jason Worthen of Gulf Coast Watersports.

Worthen cashes in on days just like this. The calmer the waters, the more likely people are to jet ski. Blue water just makes the ride all the more appealing.

“I see people on the beach swimming, They’re enjoying the water,” Worthen said.

Nothing quite tops Memorial Day this year, he says, when people first caught the blue water bug.

Omar Granados first heard it on the news Thursday and figured it was a good a time as any to get out and drone. Granados flew the drone well over a mile off shore and noticed the blue color making its way inland.

“This is twice, and I wanted to see it for the second time,” Granados said.

Word traveled fast as Carmen Segodiva of Spring explained, “We have a friend who was out here and said it was absolutely gorgeous and a good time to come out.”

Of course, not everyone was as impressed. Kiethan Joubert of Houston saw more shades of green than anything else.

“Far out on the horizon with the sky reflecting off of it, it’s actually green. Looks can be deceiving,” Joubert said.

The better question now: How long does it last?

Conditions are expected to stay about the same Friday, but strong winds could reappear this weekend churning up that sand and mud.

If you have plans to hit the beach, Friday is the day to do so.

