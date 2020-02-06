HOUSTON — Tens of thousands of Houstonians turned out in downtown Houston on Tuesday for a passionate and peaceful march and rally honoring George Floyd.

Organizers estimated there were 60,000 people in the crowd -- so many that not all of them made it to City Hall from Discovery Green in time for the rally.

From rappers to pastors to politicians, the diverse crowd heard from more than a dozen emotional speakers. They included members of George Floyd's family, Bun B, Trae the Truth, Rev. William Lawson, Mayor Sylvester Turner and Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee.

For four hours, there were no reports of serious problems -- except for the hot, humid weather that caused some people to collapse from heat exhaustion. But when the sun went down, things took a slight turn.

Around 7 p.m., several water bottles were thrown and at least one flash-bang was deployed. Police then moved in on the crowd near Avienda de las Americas and made several arrests, many of which were for blocking roadways. It's not clear how many arrests were made.

Peaceful protesters were seen calling out the people who were throwing things and the majority of people in downtown abided by the family's wishes and honored Floyd's memory peacefully.

Here's a recap of the day's events:

9:44 p.m. A large police presence was seen near the intersection of Rush and Avienda de las Americas.

There weren't many protesters seen.

Quiet scene at Rusk and Avenida. A few protesters left here, but a lot of police. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/s3Ee8RhVsU — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) June 3, 2020

8:53 p.m. Houston police said someone was stabbed near the intersection of Texas and Smith, but weren't sure if the people were involved in the march.

Police said a homeless man was taken into custody.

The victim's condition is unknown.

8:10 p.m. Houston police officers kneeled with protesters in a show of solidarity.

It was an incredible moment downtown. Intensity ended with an officer and a march participant taking a knee together and talking about how to move forward. https://t.co/c2eaxSgxSw pic.twitter.com/bFUXhS1Vwd — KHOU 11 News Houston (@KHOU) June 3, 2020

7:30 p.m. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner reflects on the day, and the city of Houston promises elected officials are listening.

This has been an emotional and incredible day in the City. People across Houston have paid tribute and shown support to #GeorgeFloyd and his family. In their pain they have asked us to peacefully work for change. Let’s honor their request. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) June 3, 2020

People in elected office are listening. I want you to know that your marching, demonstrating, protesting has not gone on in vain & certainly not here in the city of #Houston. -@HouMayor Turner#HoustonTogether #GeorgeFloydHouMarch #BLMHou #BLM #BlackLivesMatter #BlackOutTuesday pic.twitter.com/44Ph0uYgfL — City of Houston (@HoustonTX) June 3, 2020

4:57 p.m. The rally at City Hall reflected the diversity of Houston with people from all races, religions and backgrounds standing together in the name of justice.

Police officers knelt in a show of solidarity at Discovery Green. Others joined protesters in prayer during the march.

The massive, two-hour rally ended the same way it began: with prayer.

The marchers are now returning to Discovery Green where they started.

"Say his name! George Floyd!" the crowd chanted as they dispersed.

4:45 p.m. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee drew cheers when she said she'll introduce "revolutionary legislation" Thursday with a bill in the name of George Floyd. The "Law Enforcement Integrity Act" will call for a sea change in police departments across the nation, beginning with the recruiting process.

"It is time for a revolution of change for the dignity of all of us, no matter what our color," Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee told the crowd."

4:36 p.m. Several of George Floyd's family members, including his brothers, thanked the huge crowd and repeated pleas for a peaceful protest.

"They expecting you to act like a fool," one of Floyd;s brothers said. "I don't want nobody to be protesting violently. You are shaming all of our names -- not just his name. It's bigger than my brother. We've got kids growing up. Sooner or later, they are going to try to figure it out and they are going to say, 'Who next?'"

Relatives also asked the protesters to continue the fight for change.

"We know this is just beginning, this is going to be a marathon," Floyd's cousin said.

4:12 p.m. The Rev. William Lawson, who has fought for civil rights for decades, spoke of his days of marching with Dr. Martin Luther King and others.

"It's not just black people who are angry. It is the world that is angry," Rev. Lawson said. "You have been heard... Maybe nobody had heard you before. But with the death of this one simple Houston man, you have been heard."

He called for marchers to "make some noise" and to remember their pain and passion before November's election.

"The next thing you need to do is not march, it's to register to vote," Lawson said. "We have a president who needs to be removed from office."

Lawson, the 91-year-old founder of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church, is one of the most respected and beloved faith leaders in Houston.

4:10 p.m. We saw protesters wearing Yates t-shirts, in honor of George Floyd's high school in the Third Ward. One of them was his football coach.

"Amazing, man. Houston has shown the world that we can do a protest and it don't have to be violent. I'm really overcome with emotion to see the love for George," he said. "He was a quiet, humble young man, respectful -- everybody loved him."

4:05 p.m. Prominent activist Tamika Mallory spoke to the crowd and called for the arrest of the other three fired Minneapolis police officers who were involved in the death of George Floyd.

"George Floyd is a martyr," Mallory said. "His death has changed the heart of women, men and children around the world."

3:50 p.m. Many of the marchers have reached City Hall where they are hearing from Bun B and Trae the Truth.

"We didn't have no idea if there was gonna be 10 people or 10,000," march organizer Trae the Truth told the crowd at City Hall.

They thanked the city for backing the march but also called on leaders, including Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, to pass a "George Floyd police reform bill."

3:45 p.m. This is something you won't see at other demonstrations around the country: More than a dozen protesters rode in on horseback!

The group called Nonstop Riders drew cheers from the crowd and many paused to take pictures.

3:35 p.m. There's a large police presence in downtown Houston with officers on foot, on horseback and on bicycles.

3:25 p.m. On this hot and muggy day, volunteers lined the route to hand out water to marchers, encouraging them to stay hydrated and stay safe. First responders are staged throughout the route in case of heat-related issues.

Some people stood in the City Hall reflection pool during the rally to stay cool.

3:10 p.m. The march to City Hall is underway. It's an amazing site as thousands of people spill onto Walker Street from Discovery Green to begin the 2.5 mile walk. Many are wearing t-shirts with George Floyd's picture on it as they chant "What's his name? George Floyd!" and "No justice, no peace!"

3:00 p.m. Before beginning the march to City Hall, Rapper Bun B asked the crowd to kneel for 30 seconds of silence in memory of George Floyd.

"We gonna sweat today. ... but we ain’t gonna shed a drop of blood in Houston, Texas," the rapper said, calling for a peaceful protest.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo and other HPD officers expressed solidarity by kneeling with the marchers.

Chief @ArtAcevedo and other officers kneel with our community for 30 seconds of silence for #GeorgeFloyd. #RelationalPolicing pic.twitter.com/ZK1sXeicn0 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 2, 2020

Organizers then led them in prayer for the Floyd family, the marchers and the law enforcement officers.

2:50 p.m. "If any person doesn't understand the pain of the African American community, I ask them to come out here and look at the pain in their eyes and the tears they shed," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo told KHOU 11 at the march. "And I am proud to admit I have shed tears with them."

Acevedo hugged demonstrators, took photos with them and prayed with them.

Our community: Chief ⁦@ArtAcevedo⁩ at Discovery Green before today’s march and rally for #GeorgeFloyd. A group prayed with the Chief and our officers. 💙 #BetterTogether #RelationalPolicing pic.twitter.com/xkPjwyw7aI — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 2, 2020

2:45 p.m. Lakewood Church Pastor Joel Osteen embraced rapper and activist Trae the Truth, who organized Tuesday's march.

"I think George's death will be a turning point," Osteen said.

2:38 p.m. Law enforcement officers have removed piles of bricks from several locations in Houston this afternoon. Instigators threatened to place the bricks in cities where marches are held with hopes of encouraging vandalism.

If you see bricks, please call 311 to report them. Call 713-884-3131 to report any suspicious activity.

Via @AlertHouston: @HouPublicWorks has removed several piles of bricks and rocks from several locations in Houston this afternoon.



Please call 311 (or @houstonpolice's non-emergency line, 713.884.3131), to report any suspicious activity.



Full alert: https://t.co/FkC2QBMsDN https://t.co/rg2UkDIL5S — Houston OEM (@HoustonOEM) June 2, 2020

1:55 p.m. A diverse crowd is already gathering at Discovery Green for the 3 p.m. march to City Hall.

I’ll be reporting live on our digital platforms and on the TV side on #KHOU11 from this peaceful march. People out here tell me they’ve come for #GeorgeFloyd #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/vMZK4RcKZZ — Marcelino Benito (@MarcelinoKHOU) June 2, 2020

1:15 p.m. Governor Greg Abbott: "We will not be asking the United States military to come into Texas because Texas can take care of Texas." The governor was responding to President Trump's threat to send the military to "dominate" protesters.

12:53 p.m. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said he's "praying that today will be uplifting and encouraging for #GeorgeFloyd family, our City and the country as a whole. And I pray those of us in positions of power who have taken the oath to serve will hear the message of those who have marched and commit to justice for ALL."

I am praying that today will be uplifting and encouraging for #GeorgeFloyd family, our City and the country as a whole. And I pray those of us in positions of power who have taken the oath to serve will hear the message of those who have marched and commit to justice for ALL. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) June 2, 2020

12:30 p.m. The City of Houston will provide masks to marchers who need it. The masks were donated to the city.

The mayor has just approved providing masks 😷 donated to the city for vulnerable populations to the marchers this afternoon.

Wear your mask/face covering//social distance/practice good hygiene and hydrate. Stay home or go to the march. The choice is yours! #GeorgeFloyd #COVID19 https://t.co/ONb5xMgsZu — Mary Benton (@IAmMaryBenton) June 2, 2020

