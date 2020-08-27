Gilmer High School, Elementary School students test positive of COVID-19

Those who had close contact with the students will be notified by phone and will need to quarantine for 14 days, according to the district.

GILMER, Texas — Gilmer ISD said in notices this week it had two people within the district test positive for COVID-19 — one at the high school and another on the elementary campus.

An email sent Wednesday to parents said “an individual at Gilmer High School” tested positive for COVID-19 and that people who were in close contact with the person with the lab-confirmed case were being notified. The statement did not say if the person who tested positive was a staff member or student and did not say when the person was last on campus.

Another email, also sent Thursday, to parents said the case at the elementary school was in a student who was last on campus Monday.