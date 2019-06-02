AUSTIN, Texas — Gilmer High School graduate turned University of Texas defensive back Kris Boyd has been invited to the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The news was first reported by Justin Wells of Inside Texas on Tuesday.

Other Longhorns personally invited to the event by the NFL are:

Lil' Jodan Humphrey - WR

Charles Omenihu - DE

Gary Johnson - LB

Davante Davis - CB

Throughout his four years in Austin, Boyd played in 51 games and made 33 career starts. In 2017, he earned second-team All-Big 12 honors from the Associated Press.

In 2018, Boyd was named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award which is presented to the nation's top collegiate defensive back. The award was won by another East Texan and ex-Longhorn, Aaron Ross, in 2006.

In the 2018 Big 12 Championship game against the Oklahoma Sooners, Boyd recorded six tackles and a pass breakup. He also racked up four tackles (one tackle for loss) in UT's New Year's Day 28-21 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.

Boyd played prep ball at Gilmer High School under former UT assistant Jeff Traylor. He was a three-time All-District honoree and was also named to the All-State team. He was selected to participate in the 2015 U.S. Army All-American Bowl and was invited to Nike's 2014 The Opening.

Boyd's younger brother Demarco is a linebacker at UT and the siblings' NFL lineage runs deep as their cousins Curtis Brown and Bobby Taylor both spent time in the pros.

Brown, a former All-Big 12 defensive back for the Longhorns, played three seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2011-2013). Taylor spent 10 years in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles (1995-2003) and the Seattle Seahawks (2004).

The combine runs Tuesday, February 26 - Monday, March 4.

The schedule for defensive backs is as follows:

Friday, March 1 - Travel to Indianapolis; registration; hospital pre-exams and X-rays; overflow testing; orientation; interviews

- Travel to Indianapolis; registration; hospital pre-exams and X-rays; overflow testing; orientation; interviews Saturday, March 2 - Measurements; medical examinations; overflow testing; interviews

- Measurements; medical examinations; overflow testing; interviews Sunday, March 3 - Psychological testing; NFLPA meeting; media; bench press; interviews

- Psychological testing; NFLPA meeting; media; bench press; interviews Monday, March 4 - On-field workout (timing, stations, skill drills); departure from Indianapolis

According to The Draft Network, Boyd's best on-the-field traits are his tackling and run defense. Analysts say he still needs to improve on his fluidity and long speed, but see no red flags with the former Buckeye. Fansided compares Boyd's play to that of New England Patriots DB J.C. Jackson and say he would mesh well with the Chicago Bears.

The combine will be televised live on the NFL Network.