GILMER, Texas — The Gilmer Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing man.

Police say on July 11, the department was notified of a missing person who was last seen on July 6.

According to the family and apartment complex surveillance cameras, Alwin Albright, 74, walked away from his residence at the Gates Apartments, located at 700 East Scott Street in Gilmer.

Albright is 5'10" and weighs 250 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red polo shirt and blue jeans.

Albright has medical problems that require medication, according to police. His medication was left at his residence.

The Upshur County CrimeStoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to Albright's location.

Anyone with information leading to Albright's whereabouts, please contact the Gilmer Police Department at 903-843-5545 or CrimeStoppers at 903-843-3131 or 1-800-396-3351.