Gilmer residents discuss abortion ban at city council meeting

GILMER, Texas — The Gilmer City Council meeting had a full house Tuesday evening. Many people gathered to hear possible changes that could be coming to the city of Gilmer.

Road construction and budgeting were some of the topics discussed in the meeting. The main topic on the agenda was the possibility of implementing an abortion ban.

Leader of Right to Life of East Texas and the Pastor of Baptist Sovereign Love Church, Mark Lee Dickson, who was behind the city of Waskom declaring itself as a "Sanctuary City for the Unborn," spoke on the issue.

"I'm here before you guys today cause there's an issue that's going on in our nation that's of great concern in every single city and that's the current modern-day Holocaust of the killing of unborn children," Dickson said.

During the public comments portion of the meeting, Gilmer residents had the opportunity to discuss why they believe implementing an abortion ban is beneficial for the community.

“I think our voice should be heard to protect these babies and to protect these women and help them through their time,” Director of Hannah House Maternity Home, Melanie Wright, said.

Wright says many women have come to the home seeking help. She says some of those women are homeless.

Resident Morgan DeShazer used the public participation portion of the meeting to share her story with abortion. "The Lord just reminded me if we don't do this, we don't take a stand for this pro-life movement out of his love, nothing is going to be done," DeShazer said.

"I know that when we take a stance for God's heart that we will begin to see a flourishing," resident Cassie Hutton said. "We can't flourish if we're putting on a mask and a smile on the outside."

Dickson says he hopes to make abortions illegal across Texas.

"I believe this is the civil rights movement of our day. Those unborn children, they deserve equal protection under the law," Dickson said.

