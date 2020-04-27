SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police are searching for the men who shot a father and daughter while breaking into the family’s southwest side home.

Around 2:30 a.m. Monday, police responded to a 911 call in the 5100 block of Little Creek, off Old Pearsall Road.

According to police, four men broke into the home; two kicked in the front door, two kicked in the back door. They held everyone in the home at gunpoint.

At some point, police say one of the attackers fired his gun. One bullet hit the 11-year-old-girl in the leg, a second bullet hit the girl’s father in the leg.

Investigators say the four suspects took money and the family’s blue Cadillac sedan. They were last seen driving away from the home in the Cadillac and in a silver sedan.

Emergency Medical Services rushed the girl and her father to the hospital. Their conditions are considered stable. They are expected to make full recoveries.