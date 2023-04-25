GIVING FOR A CAUSE: Nonprofits excited for annual East Texas Giving Day

East Texas Giving Day brings the region together as one community, raising money and awareness for our local nonprofits.

TYLER, Texas — East Texas Giving Day is one the biggest fundraisers for hundreds of nonprofits across East Texas.

It's also an opportunity for community members to give back to organizations like PATH (People Attempting to Help People).

The organization helps provide rental, health and food assistance to around 20,000 people annually.

The executive director of PATH, Andrea Wilson, says she's hoping to reach the financial goal with the community's support.

"We hope we're able to raise $20,000, but we need the community support to get there," Wilson said. We want to direct those funds to families in East Texas who are on the verge of becoming homeless."

Other organizations, like the East Texas Food Bank, also benefit from East Texas Giving Day. The funds raised help to provide services to several of its programs throughout East Texas.

"You're not only giving to our organization, but you're giving to many others," Dennis Cullinane, CEO of the East Texas Food Bank, said. "We do our work through a network of 200 partners and food programs throughout the 26-county area. We could not do the work that we do without the generous support of our donors."

One Love Longview is another nonprofit that provides counseling and mental health services to the homeless and LGBTQ communities.

The founder of the organization says she's hoping to not only have people give on East Texas Giving Day, but show up in acts of service.

"We've raised over $5,000 in our first year as a nonprofit and this year, we don't have a number goal for East Texas Giving Day," Amanda Veasy, the founder of One Love Longview, said. Our goal this year is to reach new donors and new people in the community who may want to get involved."