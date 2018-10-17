GLADEWATER TEXAS — The Gladewater Police Department installed a prescription drug drop box on Wednesday for residents to have a safe way to dispose of their leftover prescription drugs.

“We are pleased to offer this resource to the community,” said Gladewater Police Chief Robert Vine.

“When citizens dispose of their leftover prescription drugs and don’t leave them sitting in their medicine cabinets, it can prevent numerous possible harms.”

The drugs will be routinely incinerated through a partnership with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The drop box was provided by the Piney Woods Substance Abuse Coalition, which is funded by a grant from Texas Health and Human Services.

“I was thrilled that Gladewater PD called to ask about our drop box project and pleased we were able to provide one,” said Rebecca Smith, coalition coordinator of the Piney Woods Substance Abuse Coalition, which is a program of Tyler-based nonprofit, Next Step Community Solutions. “Their initiative showed that this department really cares about the health and safety of the community.”

According to data from the Regional Needs Assessment, published by the Prevention Resource Center in Longview and funded by Texas Health and Human Services as well, the rate of prescription drug abuse among 7-12th graders is higher in East Texas than the Texas average.

“We know from survey data that teens who do abuse prescription drugs typically get it from friends and family,” Smith said. “They do sometimes take it from an unattended medicine cabinet without the owner’s knowledge, but more often than not they said they are just given these medications, even though they aren’t prescribed to them. So we really want to discourage friends and family from sharing their prescriptions and encourage proper disposal.”

The drop box is just one way public health officials recommend combating not only prescription drug abuse in general, but the opioid crisis as well. About 115 Americans die every day from opioid overdose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The opioid crisis was created by a perfect storm of doctors being encouraged to take pain more seriously and pharmaceutical companies being misleading in marketing these drugs as nonaddictive,” Smith said. “Now we encourage healthcare providers to follow the CDC prescribing guidelines, but we also need the public to be diligent with making sure they are responsible with their medications.”

In East Texas, there were 209 controlled substance prescriptions written per 100 people, according to the Regional Needs Assessment.

If you have questions about the Gladewater drop box, call the Gladewater Police Department at 903-845-2166. For more information on this and other drop box locations and other ways to dispose, visit easttexasrx.com.

