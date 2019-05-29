GLADEWATER, Texas — The Gladewater Police Department is seeking the help of the public in identifying a man wanted in connection with the robbery of a local business.

According to the GPD, the man reportedly robbed the Cash Store, located at 101 East Upshur Avenue, on May 18.

Police say the suspected robber was a black male, standing 5'10" with a medium build. He was wearing black hospital scrubs and black flip flops. He was last seen running eastbound on East Upshur Avenue and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this man, please contact the GPD at (903) 845-2166 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at (903) 236-7867.

You may also make an anonymous report at gladewaterpd.com.