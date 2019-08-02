TYLER, Texas — Gladewater High School alum Daylon Mack and former Lufkin Panther Erik McCoy are two of eight Texas A&M Aggies that have been invited to the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.

DAYLON MACK

In high school, Mack played under the direction of John Berry at GHS. He was selected as an Under Armour All-American as a senior after a season that saw the star player record 78 tackles, five sacks and four forced fumbles. He also batted down two passes and blocked a pair of kicks. On the offensive side of the ball, he rushed for 262 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The former 5-star prospect chose Texas A&M over LSU, TCU and Texas.

As a true freshman in College Station, Mack playing in all 13 games as a key reserve. He recorded 32 tackles (9.5 for loss).

In his sophomore season, Mack racked up 25 stops (2.5 for loss) and 1.5 sacks.

Though his total tackles (19) dropped as a junior in 2017, Mack got his first collegiate start and had five tackles for loss and a sack on the season.

Coaches inserted Mack in the starting lineup for all 13 games of his senior season and he delivered with 32 tackles (10 for loss), 5.5 sacks and a blocked kick.

According to the NFL, Mack is graded as a 5.40 prospect (NFL backup or special teams potential).

The grading scale is as follows:

9.90-10 (Once-in-a-lifetime player)

8.00-8.99 (Perennial All-Pro)

7.50-7.99 (Future All-Pro)

7.00-7.49 (Pro Bowl-caliber player)

6.50-6.99 (Chance to become a Pro Bowl-caliber player)

6.00-6.49 (Should become an instant starter)

5.50-5.99 (Chance to become an NFL starter)

5.20-5.49 (NFL backup or special teams potential)

5.01-5.19 (Better-than-average chance to make an NFL roster)

5.00 (50-50 chance at making an NFL roster)

4.75-4.99 (Should be in an NFL training camp)

4.50-4.74 (Chance to be in an NFL training camp)

No Grade (Likely needs time in the developmental league)

Analysts compare Mack's style of play to that of current free agent defensive tackle Dan Williams and expect him to be a late-round selection in the NFL Draft.

ERIK MCCOY

As a senior at Lufkin High School, McCoy led Todd Quick's team on the offensive line by racking up 27 pancakes ad 34 knockdowns. He graded out at 95 percent and earned first-team all-district and second-team all-state honors.

McCoy was not highly recruited despite his stellar numbers, however Aggies coaches saw enough in him to offer a scholarship and he worked his way to becoming a three-year starter.

He redshirted in 2015 before earning the starting center spot for all 13 contests in 2016. McCoy started all 13 games for A&M in 2017, as well, 11 at center and two at guard.

He was a team captain in 2018, again starting all 13 games in the middle of the offensive line called the "Maroon Goons."

NFL analyst Lance Zierlein compares McCoy's play to Green Bay Packers center Cory Linsley. He believes McCoy will be selected in Day 2 of the draft.

He received a 5.91 prospect grade (chance to become an NFL starter).

Other Aggies invited to the draft include:

Otaro Alaka (LB)

Tyrel Dodson (LB)

Kingsley Keke (DL)

Jace Sternberger (TE)

Trayveon Williams (RB)