TYLER, Texas — People all over the world laced up their sneakers for Global Running Day and in East Texas, it was no different.

Even though it was a bit gloomy outside, many gathered at Racquet and Job in Tyler to run three miles.

However, as we approach the extreme heat that comes with living in Texas, it is important to prepare yourself when running in hot temperatures.

"The ideal thing to do would be first thing in the morning or later in the evening," Racquet and Jog Manager Mallory Meridith said.

Not only is the timing important but also what you wear.

"Dress in light colors, light clothing, you want to carry a water bottle with you, maybe a cold towel, wear sunscreen, wear a brimmed hat," Meridith said. "You just really want to avoid cotton because it's going to be really heavy."

In addition, Meredith says she always carries her cell phone for emergencies and that carrying around mace is not a bad idea.

The group runs have been a Wednesday night staple for over three years now.

If you are interested in joining, head down to Racquet and Jog by 6 p.m. on any Wednesday.