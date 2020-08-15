GO GO POWER RANGERS!

The original green Power Ranger, Jason David Frank, will be signing autographs and taking pictures at Ground Zero Comics in Tyler on Saturday beginning at noon.

TYLER, Texas — Every '90s kid remembers the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers.

Debuting on August 28, 1993, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers was an adaption of the Japanese series Kyōryū Sentai Zyuranger produced by the Toei Company. The following 26 season would also be based off different seasons of Super Senti.

Time has certainly passed since then, but the Power Rangers franchise is still going strong 27 seasons later.

And the most famous Power Ranger, Jason David Frank, will be in Tyler Saturday signing autographs and taking pictures

Frank’s character, Tommy Oliver, was first introduced in episode 17 “Green with Evil: Part 1” where he was placed under the evil sorceress Rita's spell to destroy the Power Rangers. If you were a '90s kid, you remember the stress those episodes caused. It’s the same stress that Lord Drakkon, an evil version of Tommy from an alternate universe, caused recently for Power Ranger comic readers during the Shattered Grid event.

Frank is appearing as part of the Power Ranger Protection Program (PPP). PPP was started by Frank to help bring lost business during the pandemic back to local comic shops.

“So, decided to do this comic book con tour,” said Frank during a Facebook Live in July. “And the way it works is I just show up free at the comic shop for these guys... and raise money for them.”

PPP ￼Power Ranger Protection Program Posted by JASON DAVID FRANK - Official Fan Page on Saturday, July 25, 2020

The tour has taken Frank all over the state of Texas and will now bring him to Ground Zero Comics in Tyler.

Ground Zero Comics For those of you eagerly awaiting Jason David Frank's signing appear... ance tomorrow, you can download the Telegram app early via your app store of choice, and join the announcements channel by either searching "Ground Zero Comics" or following this link: t.me/GroundZeroTyler (in theory - this is all new to us!)

Masks will be required, no exceptions, for the event to help keep everyone as safe as possible. Social distancing will be enforced as well.

The way the event will work is starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday people will be allowed to come in and grab a numbered ticket to that holds you place in “line.”

People will be notified their place in line via the Telegram app and following the Ground Zero Comics channel.

When their number is called, people will then be able to purchase autographs and pictures from Frank. All autographs and pictures are cash only.

Ground Zero Comics is located at 2744 E 5th St, Tyler, TX.