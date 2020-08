Donald Whitlow was last seen on Monday on the 2200 block of Vega Street in Grand Prairie, TX on August 3,2020.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — The Grand Prairie Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for 81-year-old Donald Whitlow.

According to the department, Whitlow was last seen on the 2200 block of Vega Street in Grand Prairie.

Whitlow is a white male standing 6’2” and weighing 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a grey/white long-sleeved button-down shirt and blue jeans.