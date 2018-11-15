WACO, Texas — The grandmother of two children who were killed in a Waco house fire has been arrested, police said.

Detectives said they believe 44-year-old Andrea Aleman’s actions were reckless and contributed to the deaths of both of the children, 4-year-old Anthony Cole Puenta and his 2-year-old sister, Rachel Rose Aleman.

RELATED: 2- and 4-year-old siblings killed in Waco house fire identified

Investigators said Aleman “abandoned her grandchildren in a burning house and took no action to get them help” until it was too late.

Investigators determined the fire started in the kitchen and was set by someone in the house, police said. It was not determined if the fire was accidental or intentional.

The fire was reported on Nov. 2 just after 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 1200 block of Webster Ave. Firefighters were called by someone outside the house, officials said. Waco Fire Chief Bobby Tatum said they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the front of the home.

Investigators said the property had working smoke detectors at the time of the fire and Aleman, who was at the rear of the house, had knowledge of the fire prior to smoke alarms going off before she got out with the 11-year-old.

Tatum said firefighters found Anthony Puenta and Rachel Aleman, inside the home. One of the children was found in a bathroom and the other in a bathroom closet, according to Tatum. Both of the children were unresponsive and taken to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead, Tatum said.

Aleman is charged with two counts of reckless injury to a child.

She was found and arrested at a north Waco home, police said.

Waco Independent School District spokesman Kyle DeBeer said on the afternoon of the fire that the 11-year-old is a student at West Avenue Elementary School.

A GoFundMe account has also been set up to help the family.

Keep up-to-date with more breaking news stories like this. Download the KCENTV app now!

Have a news tip? Email news@kcentv.com, or visit our Facebook or Twitter pages.

© 2018 KCEN