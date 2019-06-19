LONGVIEW, Texas — The Greater Longview United Way has given birth to a new idea for its annual Day of Action on Friday: donations of diapers, bibs, bath-care and other items for expectant mothers to enjoy baby showers.

The United Way will participate in the baby shower drive in addition to its partner agencies taking part in other projects on Day of Action, office administrator Jamie Williamson said.

She said the donation drive for diapers, bibs and other baby shower items will begin today at the United Way office at 310 S. Fredonia St.

Participants will gather for a breakfast catered by Whataburger at 8 a.m. Friday followed by the distribution of the baby shower items from 9 a.m. to noon that day on site.

