GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Gregg County officials issued a burn ban on Wednesday, according to the Gregg County Fire Marshal's Office.

No outdoor burning is allowed while the ban is in effect.

Other East Texas counties under a burn ban (as of Wednesday, September 4, 2019) are:

Henderson County

Anderson County

Houston County

Trinity County

Upshur County

Marion County

Rusk County

Michael Behrens

In Texas, local governments are empowered to take action on the behalf of those they serve. When drought conditions exist, a burn ban can be put in place by a county judge or county commissioners court prohibiting or restricting outdoor burning for public safety.

To check out other counties across the state currently under burn bans, click here.