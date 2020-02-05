GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The death of a nursing home resident Friday night has marked the first COVID-19-related fatality in Gregg County.

Dr. Lewis Browne, the county’s health authority, said the resident, a woman who was in her 70s, died at a local hospital. She had been hospitalized about a week ago after showing signs that she might have had a stroke, Browne said. Doctors then discovered she had COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Browne didn’t disclose the nursing facility where the woman resided but said health authorities were working to find any staff members or visiting caregivers who have contracted the virus but haven’t shown any symptoms.

