Gregg County recorded one new coronavirus case Saturday, bringing its total to 52.

Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt confirmed the case but offered no other details.

Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said Friday that 767 tests had been administered to residents. Of those, 641 had returned negative results, 51 were positive cases and 75 were pending.

