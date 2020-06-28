Groveton ISD and Hughes Spring ISD suspend summer workouts over COVID-19 concerns

Both districts will suspend summer workouts until Monday, July 13.

Hughes Spring ISD posted on their Twitter account Sunday afternoon that,“Due to concerns over the spike in COVID in TX, the HS Ath Dept will suspend summer workouts until July 13. Our action now will help ensure everyone’s safety &” slowing the spread” only helps our chances of returning to school & sports in August!”

Groveton ISD Athletic Director Richard Steubing posted a similar post saying, “Groveton ISD is suspending all summer strength and conditioning workouts until Mon., July 13th. This is strictly a precautionary measure to keep our student athletes and staff safe. Please continue to follow all safety guidelines and we look forward to seeing you July 13th.”