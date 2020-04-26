GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A small aircraft made a rough landing in Gwinnett County on Saturday evening after a malfunction on the runway.

A spokesperson for the Federal Aviation Administration said the nose gear of the plane, a Cessna 320, collapsed after the aircraft landed at Gwinnett County Airport

Despite the less-than-smooth arrival, authorities said the pilot didn't report any injuries to the FAA, which is now investigating the incident.

Flight records from Flight24 indicate the corporate-owned aircraft had completed a flight from North Central Airport in Rhode Island to Richmond International Airport in Virginia earlier in the day. The rough landing followed in the second stint of the trip from Richmond that ended near Lawrenceville.

According to FAA records, the aircraft is registered to a company out of Philadelphia known as Keystone Aerial Surveys Inc.

