Habitat for Humanity accepting applications for utilities assistance program in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Low to moderate-income households impacted by the coronavirus will be able fill out applications for a utilities assistance program Septemer 28 through October 2.

According to the City of Tyler, the applications will be available online and at the Smith County Habitat for Humanity ReStore located at 822 W. Front St. in Tyler.

Eligible households can receive up to $250 as a grant from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG-CV).

Water, sewer and trash are the only utilities eligible at this time.

Funds will not go directly to households but instead will be paid to the utility. The $250 can be paid over a period of six consecutive months and can include past due amounts over a period not to exceed six months, according to the city.

To be eligible, the household must:

earn less than 80% of the area median income based on household size

be experiencing financial hardship due to the Coronavirus

be a resident of the City of Tyler

have a utility statement matching the name and address on the application

not have received utility assistance in the three months prior to the date of the application

agree to repay any duplicated benefits

To apply, households will need to submit the following:

a completed application

copies of IDs for all adults in the household

current utility statement

two months of income documentation (e.g., pay stub) for each adult in the household

a certification of no income for adults in the household who have no income

a certification of no duplication of benefits.

Applications and the required certifications (#5 and #6) will be available online and for pick up at the Habitat ReStore.