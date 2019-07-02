TYLER, Texas — Have you ever accidentally sent a message to the wrong group of friends, mistyped something or simply wanted to remove a message in a chat on Facebook?

You’re not the only one!

On Tuesday, Facebook launched a feature allowing users to easily remove a message on Messenger – whether it’s to one person or a group.

HOW TO

Simply tap on the message you want to remove and select the option to “Remove for Everyone”. The removed message will be replaced by text alerting everyone in the conversation the message was removed. You will have up to 10 minutes to remove a message after it is sent.

If you want to remove a message just for yourself, you can still do that anytime by selecting “Remove for You”. When you choose this option, the message will be removed for you, but not for anybody else in the chat.

As always, you can report conversations that violate Facebook's Community Standards. The remove message for everyone feature is available for Messenger users around the world on the latest versions of iOS and Android.