HALLSVILLE, Texas — The Hallsville Police Department is investigating a home invasion and another incident to see if the events are related.

According to Hallsville PD investigator David Burrows, police responded to a home in the 400 block of North Central Street around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Burrows tell CBS19 four men, who were wearing dark-colored clothing and covering their faces, entered the home where they held an adult and two minors at gunpoint. The men stole items and cash from the residence before leaving.

It is unknown if they were in a vehicle or on foot.

A few hours later, Burrows says three men entered another home, possibly seeking refuge, recognized the homeowner and left before police were notified.

Police are currently investigating whether or not the incidents were related.

CBS19 will update this story as more information becomes available.