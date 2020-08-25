Hand Up Network prepares to help storm victims impacted by Hurricane Laura

The Hand Up Network is prepared to assist first responders in the event Hurricane Laura brings destruction to East Texas.

TYLER, Texas — Rescue and recovery preparations are underway in East Texas.

"We need power tools, gloves, trash bags," Sam Smith, chief executive officer at Hand Up Network, said. "We need people who have a heart to serve and give back as well."

The Hand Up Network is a non-profit organization experienced in assisting first responders in natural disasters. However, the organization says they are in need of volunteers and supplies.

"We put a list on our website as well as our Facebook page, social media, Instagram, and all that just giving people a general idea of what we need," Smith said. "What we don't need is water, we don't need food and we don't need clothing."

Here is a list of supplies needed, according to the organization.

Cordless power tools: screw guns, drills saws

Portable generators

Contractor grade table saw and miter saws

Extension ladders

Chain saws

Portable work stands

Tarps, screws, nails and heavy-duty trash bags

Heavy duty work gloves

The organization says those preferring to provide monetary donations can do so by texting "HANDUP" to 76959 or visit the Hand Up Network's website.

The organization is also looking for volunteers to help assist storm victims.

"It could be everything from working on teams that are tarping roofs, cutting down trees, to helping provide meals for the first responders and all that," Smith said.