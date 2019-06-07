HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is asking for prayers after one of his deputies passed away while responding to a call.

The deputy has been identified as 39-year-old Deputy Omar Diaz.

Deputy Omar Diaz died after falling ill while responding to stabbing scene in NW Harris County

HCSO

Deputy Diaz was assisting on a stabbing call in the 7500 block of Stone Pine Lane when he suffered an unknown medical crisis.

He was taken to Northwest Hospital where he died.

Meanwhile, the sheriff's office violent crimes investigators are looking for 37-year-old Paul Reyes, who they call a person of interest in the stabbing of a woman who is in stable condition.

Paul Reyes, 37, is a person of interest in the stabbing of a woman in the Cypress area on Saturday, July 6, 2019.

Harris County Sheriff's Office

Diaz leaves behind a wife and daughter.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Diaz begin his career in 2009 as a detention officer for the Harris County Sheriff's Office. He graduated from the sheriff's office basic peace officer's course in August 2018.

Diaz was most recently assigned to patrol in the Crossroads Park subdivision in northwest Harris County.

"Deputy Diaz served his community with honor and distinction," said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. "The entire Harris County Sheriff's Office family is grieved by the tragic loss of our brother."

The Houston Police Department is assisting HCSO with escorting Diaz's body to the medical examiner’s office.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: