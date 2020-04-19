HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Harrison County has confirmed 4 new case of COVID-19.

According to officials, the new cases were confirmed on Sunday.

The new cases bring the total to 45 in the county.

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

  • Washing hands
  • Avoid close contact
  • Distance self between other people
  • Stay home
  • Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
  • Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

