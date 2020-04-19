HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Harrison County has confirmed 4 new case of COVID-19.

According to officials, the new cases were confirmed on Sunday.

The new cases bring the total to 45 in the county.

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands

Avoid close contact

Distance self between other people

Stay home

Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing

Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

