HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Harrison County has confirmed 4 new case of COVID-19.
According to officials, the new cases were confirmed on Sunday.
The new cases bring the total to 45 in the county.
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.
