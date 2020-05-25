HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Harrison County has reported 1 new case of COVID-19.

According to officials, the new case brings the total to 234 in the county.

The county has also seen 67 recoveries and 23 deaths related to the virus.

There are currently 144 active cases in Harrison County.

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands

Avoid close contact

Distance self between other people

Stay home

Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing

Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.