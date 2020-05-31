HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Harrison County has reported 2 new cases of COVID-19.

According to officials., the county now has a total of 249 cases.

Harrison County currently has 145 active cases, 80 recoveries and 24 deaths related to the virus.

Post by harrisoncountyjudge.

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

  • Washing hands
  • Avoid close contact
  • Distance self between other people
  • Stay home
  • Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
  • Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

