HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Harrison County has reported 2 new cases of COVID-19.
According to officials., the county now has a total of 249 cases.
Harrison County currently has 145 active cases, 80 recoveries and 24 deaths related to the virus.
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.
