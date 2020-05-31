HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Harrison County has reported 2 new cases of COVID-19.

According to officials., the county now has a total of 249 cases.

Harrison County currently has 145 active cases, 80 recoveries and 24 deaths related to the virus.

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands

Avoid close contact

Distance self between other people

Stay home

Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing

Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

