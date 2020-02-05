HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Harrison County has reported 2 new cases of COVID-19.

The new cases bring the total to 122 in the county.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

  • Anderson County - 32, 4 recoveries
  • Angelina County - 55
  • Bowie County - 101, 50 recoveries, 9 deaths
  • Camp County - 6, 5 recoveries
  • Cass County - 16, 8 recoveries
  • Cherokee County - 16, 1 death
  • Franklin County - 1
  • Gregg County - 84, 43 recoveries
  • Harrison County - 122, 15 recoveries, 7 deaths
  • Henderson County - 29
  • Hopkins County - 5, 4 recoveries
  • Houston County - 6
  • Lamar County - 51
  • Marion County - 13, 1 recovered
  • Morris County - 5, 2 recovered
  • Nacogdoches County - 158, 34 recoveries, 8 deaths
  • Panola County - 188, 10 recoveries, 7 deaths
  • Polk County - 20
  • Rains County - 2
  • Rusk County - 37, 15 recoveries, 1 death
  • Sabine County - 1
  • San Augustine County - 16, 1 death
  • Shelby County - 108, 13 recoveries, 1 death
  • Smith County - 146, 91 recoveries, 4 deaths
  • Titus County - 17
  • Trinity County - 9
  • Upshur County - 14
  • Van Zandt County - 16, 1 death
  • Wood County - 10, 4 recoveries

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

  • Washing hands
  • Avoid close contact
  • Distance self between other people
  • Stay home
  • Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
  • Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.