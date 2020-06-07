Harrison County reports 20 new cases of COVID-19

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Harrison County has reported 20 new cases of COVID-19, half of the cases reported from long-term care facilities, bringing the total cases to 374.
According to officials, the county is seeing significant community spread.
Harrison County has 106 active cases, 328 recoveries and 30 deaths related to the virus.
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.