x
Skip Navigation

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

news

Harrison County reports 20 new cases of COVID-19

Half of the new cases are from long-term care facilities.
Credit: KYTX CBS19 Staff

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Harrison County has reported 20 new cases of COVID-19, half of the cases reported from long-term care facilities, bringing the total cases to 374.

According to officials, the county is seeing significant community spread.

Harrison County has 106 active cases, 328 recoveries and 30 deaths related to the virus.

Post by harrisoncountyjudge.

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

  • Washing hands
  • Avoid close contact
  • Distance self between other people
  • Stay home
  • Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
  • Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

RELATED: MONDAY, JULY 6: More than 7,300 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas; deaths top 180