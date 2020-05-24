HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Harrison County has reported 3 new cases of COVID-19.

According to officials, the new cases bring the total cases to 233 in the county.

The county currently has 143 active cases, 67 recoveries and 23 deaths related to the virus.

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands

Avoid close contact

Distance self between other people

Stay home

Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing

Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

