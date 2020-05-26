HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Harrison County has reported 4 new recoveries from COVID-19.

According to officials, the county is also reporting no new cases of COVID-19.

The county currently has a total of 234 cases,140 active cases, 71 recoveries and 23 deaths related to the virus.

Post by harrisoncountyjudge.

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

  • Washing hands
  • Avoid close contact
  • Distance self between other people
  • Stay home
  • Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
  • Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

