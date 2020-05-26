HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Harrison County has reported 4 new recoveries from COVID-19.

According to officials, the county is also reporting no new cases of COVID-19.

The county currently has a total of 234 cases,140 active cases, 71 recoveries and 23 deaths related to the virus.

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands

Avoid close contact

Distance self between other people

Stay home

Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing

Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

RELATED: TUESDAY, MAY 26: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas surpass 2,500; deaths top 100