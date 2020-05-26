HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Harrison County has reported 4 new recoveries from COVID-19.
According to officials, the county is also reporting no new cases of COVID-19.
The county currently has a total of 234 cases,140 active cases, 71 recoveries and 23 deaths related to the virus.
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.
RELATED: TUESDAY, MAY 26: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas surpass 2,500; deaths top 100