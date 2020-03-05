HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Harrison County has reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 as well as 1 fatality.

According to officials, the new cases bring the total cases to 140 as well as 8 deaths related to COVID-19.

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

  • Washing hands
  • Avoid close contact
  • Distance self between other people
  • Stay home
  • Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
  • Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

