HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Harrison County has reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 as well as 1 fatality.

According to officials, the new cases bring the total cases to 140 as well as 8 deaths related to COVID-19.

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands

Avoid close contact

Distance self between other people

Stay home

Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing

Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

RELATED: SUNDAY, MAY 3: Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas nearing 1,300