HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Harrison County has reported 18 new cases of COVID-19 as well as 1 fatality.
According to officials, the new cases bring the total cases to 140 as well as 8 deaths related to COVID-19.
The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:
- Washing hands
- Avoid close contact
- Distance self between other people
- Stay home
- Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
- Throw away used tissues
For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.
