Harrison County Sheriff’s Office arrests Marshall woman for allegedly shooting, killing ex-boyfriend

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting took place in the 300 block of Chapparal Ranch Road in Woodlawn, Texas.

WOODLAWN, Texas — A Marshall woman has been arrested after allegedly shooting and killing her ex-boyfriend in Woodlawn, Texas.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a 911 call 61-year-old Charlene Keigi, of Marshall, stating that her recently separated boyfriend, Terry Thomas, was on the property at 320 Chapparal Ranch Road in Woodlawn, Texas.

The 911 call was disconnected.

A short time later Keigi called 911 again claiming she had shot Thomas and was in the front yard awaiting deputies.

Once on scene, deputies detained Keigi and rendered aid to Thomas until Marshall EMS arrived.

Keigi was interviewed and later booked into the Harrison County Jail for the alleged murder of Terry Thomas.