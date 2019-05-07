HALLSVILLE, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help locating a runaway teen missing from Hallsville.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Caleb David Nugent, 15, was last seen around 12:45 a.m. on Friday on 7345 U.S. Highway 80.

He was wearing a white T-shirt, a blue denim cap facing backward, and red or blue shorts.

He stands at 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. He also has a bald head, according to the Sherrif's Office.

If anyone sees or locates Nugent contact the Harrison County Sheriff's Office at 903-923-4000.