TYLER, Texas — A Hawkins woman who pleaded guilty to burning down her mother’s home and another residence in a Smith County subdivision last year was sentenced to 10 years' probation Wednesday.

Amber McGehee, 30, entered a guilty plea for arson on April 22.

Under the probation agreement, she is required to serve 320 community service hours and enroll in a GED program within a year.

Click here to read the full story from out newspaper partner the Longview News-Journal.