AUSTIN — At 27-year-old Calvin Duprie's funeral, there was no family, no friends, not even a pastor.

But there was the Austin Fire Department.

"Last week, we received an e-mail from Vincent O’Brien—a guardianship specialist with the Texas Health and Human Services Commission—about one of his wards, a young man by the name of Calvin Duprie, who had passed away unexpectedly," the AFD wrote in an emotional Facebook post.

That note read:

"Calvin was an intellectually disabled, 27-year-old man and he loved fire trucks. For his high school graduation, his former guardian took him to visit a fire station and he loved it. I am wondering if there could be any kind of AFD involvement with his funeral this week. I definitely understand if there can't be, but as his Guardian I want to at least try and honor what he would have wanted."

Duprie's funeral was held on Oct. 25. It was attended by O'Brien, his co-workers and other caregivers -- and, of course, the AFD.

"It was our great honor and privilege to be with Calvin at his burial today, with Fire Specialist Demetrius Countouriotis from the Austin Fire Department Honor Guard standing watch and the B-shift crew from Engine 29 serving as pallbearers," the AFD wrote. "Godspeed, Calvin. Rest in peace."

© 2018 KVUE-TV