TYLER, Texas — Botulism is a rare illness caused by a bacteria called Clostridium botulinum.

According to Mayo Clinic, there are three common forms of botulism: infant, foodborne, and wound.

There have been a total of nine infant botulism cases in Texas so far this year, five of those were reported in East Texas.

Infant botulism is the most common form of botulism. It affects children who are under the age of one. The disease can lead to respiratory illness, paralysis or death if not treated.

According to Dr. Monique Mills with UT Health East Texas, this form of botulism can be caught by eating foods that contain the bacteria such as honey, or by the environment.

Parents can prevent their children from getting infant botulism by not feeding them foods that contain the bacteria, Mills said.

“You want to make sure that you don't feed young children home-canned fruits, or vegetables or meats," she said. "That's the primary way that we could recommend doing things to avoid exposure to botulinum spores and of course, not feeding honey.”

She also suggests to make sure you don’t feed children foods they are too young to eat.

“You wouldn't want to give very young children foods that they're too young to eat or that are not recommended, such as fruits and vegetables, or what we call solid foods to children that are less than six months old,” Mills said.

However, when it comes to contacting the toxic bacteria in the environment, it cannot be prevented until the source of the problem has been solved.

“I think that until they find a specific source of this little cluster of infections that we've had in our part of the state. I don't think that the recommendations are really any different from that,” she said.

Foodborne botulism typically affects people who consume home-canned foods that were not canned or persevered correctly.

Wound botulism typically affects people who inject drugs like black tar heroin, the drug can get contaminated with Clostridium botulinum.

