East Texas nonprofit helps families who lost primary caregiver to COVID-19 pandemic

LONGVIEW, Texas — Texas has seen nearly the highest number of deaths in primary caregivers for children due to COVID-19, according to a recent study, and an official with Buckner International says some of those children have been helped at its Longview facility.

Debbie Sceroler is Bucker’s senior director of domestic foster care and adoption. She recently said that Buckner has seen families impacted by COVID-19 in East Texas and across the state.

“We have had some families come through our (Buckner Family) Hope Center (in Longview) where there has been a loss of a parent, and the Hope Center has provided financial assistance and counseling,” Sceroler said.

Buckner Family Home Centers are “child-centered, family-focused places where families go to find hope, support and empowerment in their community to reach their fullest God-given potential,” according to Buckner’s website. Programs offered through the center utilize education, financial empowerment and child and youth development.