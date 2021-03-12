Smith County sees active COVID-19 cases drop by about 4%

As of Monday, there were 513 total active cases in Smith County.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Active cases of COVID-19 in Smith County have dropped by about 4% since Thursday, according to public health data.

As of Monday, there are 513 total active cases in the county compared to 534 reported on Thursday, according to the data released by the Northeast Public Health District. At the beginning of November, there were over 1,000 total active cases within the county.

Smith County saw 83 new total cases — 48 confirmed and 35 probable — reported in Monday’s data.

The county’s seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 infection remains in moderate community spread levels at 13.44, compared to 11.47 on Thursday, according to NET Health. The moderate level is measured on a scale of 10 to 35, indicating sustained transmission with confirmed exposure within congregate settings and potential for rapid increase in cases.

As of last Monday, Smith County had dipped back down to a minimal spread level of 9.02. Smith County’s community spread level is the third highest in NET Health’s seven-county jurisdiction, next to Van Zandt and Wood counties. Anderson County still has the lowest community transmission level, minimal at 7.67, compared to 4.70 on Thursday, and next to Gregg County's level of 7.95, which was at 5.18 Thursday. The minimal community spread window indicates evidence of isolated cases or limited community transmission, that cases are underway and that there is no evidence of exposure in large, congregate settings.

The level of community spread is determined by taking the average number of all COVID-19 positive cases from the previous seven days. That number is then divided by the population of the county and multiplied by 100,000.

There have been 37,442 COVID-19 cases in Smith County since the pandemic began, according to NET Health’s data.

NET Health also reported 63 East Texans being treated for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals on Monday.

No Smith County jail inmates were reported as having an active diagnosis of COVID-19 but there was one inmate death due to COVID-19, Monday’s data shows.

On Monday, there were 101 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state’s 19-county Trauma Region G. Of COVID patients hospitalized, 27 of those are in ICUs and 16 patients are on ventilators.

In Smith County, 52.71% of people age 5 and older had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 46.42% of people age 5 and older had been fully vaccinated, according to the state.

State data shows 84.61% of people 65 and older in the county had been vaccinated with at least one dose on Monday, while 78.50% of that population had been fully vaccinated.

As of Nov. 4, children 5 to 11 years of age are included in vaccination numbers and rates.

Other Counties

Gregg County had 35 new cases reported Monday, 15 of those confirmed cases and 20 probable cases, for a total of 152 active cases. Confirmed recoveries were at 8,986, while there were 10,098 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.

Henderson County had 31 new cases, 16 of those confirmed and 15 probable, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries were at 6,306, and there were 3,384 probable recoveries in the county, NET Health said.

Van Zandt County had 25 new active cases, 15 confirmed and 10 probable, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries were at 4,662, and 3,389 people had likely recovered in Van Zandt County, NET Health reported.

Anderson County had 13 new cases Monday, three confirmed and 10 probable, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries were at 2,562, and probable recoveries were at 2,973, the health district reported.Wood County had 18 new cases, 10 confirmed and eight probable, since Thursday's report. Confirmed recoveries in Wood County were at 3,492 with 2,960 probable recoveries, NET Health said.

Rains County had two probable and one confirmed new cases in Monday’s report, NET Health said. Confirmed recoveries were at 728 with 777 probable recoveries, according to NET Health.